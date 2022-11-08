Lottery officials announce winning Powerball numbers after Monday's drawing was delayed

Powerball players should hold on to their tickets through Tuesday morning, when the winning numbers for the largest lottery jackpot ever are expected to be announced after Monday night's drawing was delayed, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

Officials have finally announced the winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot after Monday night's drawing was delayed when one of the 48 participating lotteries needed more time to complete the necessary protocols.

The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.

CNN's Shawn Nottingham and Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

