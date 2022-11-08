Lottery officials announce winning Powerball numbers after Monday's drawing was delayed

Officials have finally announced the winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot after Monday night's drawing was delayed when one of the 48 participating lotteries needed more time to complete the necessary protocols.
The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
Lottery officials hope to draw the winning numbers for the record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot "as soon as possible," they said in a statement Tuesday, after Monday night's drawing was delayed.
It was not immediately clear when the drawing would be held. As of Tuesday morning, officials had yet to update Powerball.com, which still said the "next drawing" was scheduled for November 7 at 10:59 p.m. ET, or Monday night.
The delay was caused by one participating lottery that needed more time to process its sales and play data, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement, echoing an earlier statement by the California Lottery, which said one lottery needed additional time to complete the necessary security protocols.
Neither statement identified which state had yet to complete the protocols, but California officials said the problem was not due to their lottery.
All 48 participating lotteries are required to submit their sales and plays before the winning numbers can be selected, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement overnight. "Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win," the association said.
The rescheduled drawing was initially expected to take place Tuesday morning. But the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a follow-up statement at that time that the drawing "remains delayed," adding, "We look forward to drawing the winning numbers as soon as possible."
"Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of upmost importance, even if that means a further delay," the statement early Tuesday said, urging players to hold on to their tickets.
"Thank you to our players for their patience," it added. "We look forward to drawing the winning numbers as soon as possible."
The delay for the highly anticipated drawing came as the Powerball lottery jackpot swelled to $1.9 billion Monday, according to the California Lottery, making it the largest lotto prize ever offered -- just as its organizers intended when they changed the odds in 2015.
There were no winning tickets sold for Saturday's drawing of an estimated $1.6 billion, already the highest lotto prize offered. The last Powerball jackpot was won on August 3 in Pennsylvania.
That jackpot value is the amount a winner would get if they took 30 graduated annual installments, though a winner can also choose the cash option to get a single lump sum of lesser value. For the $1.9 billion jackpot, the winner can choose between getting 30 equal payments of about $63 million per year or receiving a lump sum cash value of about $929 million.
