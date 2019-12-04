CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital administrators, nurses and guests were overjoyed at the annual Love Light Celebration presented by the volunteer auxiliary Tuesday night.
Vocalist Theresa Hamm-Smith performed some of her Christmas favorites, elite dancer Jaida Brown moved the room with her graceful contemporary dance and Chaplain Deacon Fred Johns left the crowd reflecting on the true meaning of Christmas.
"God has so much in store for us," said Chaplain Johns. " ...And as we enter the season of Christmas, it is also the season of Joy. And that beautiful word Joy; to truly live a life of Joy, there is a little formula that is very easy to remember: If you want to live a life of true Joy you put Jesus first, others second and yourself last."
Volunteer Renee Brown dedicated the Celebration in the memory of several individuals and families:
Thaddeus Sistrunk, Harry Corbitt, Stuart Collins, Ann and Mike Eckert, Pinky and Ray Methier, Emily Jalbert, Una Boothe, Tom and Dot Dougherty, James and Jeanne Williams, Emmuanel Clarke, Anita Bolz, Joseph Harper, Mattie Stanford and Ray Stanford.
Laura Sistrunk, Director of Piedmont Rockdale Community Relations, also recognized several sponsors for their dedicated work:
Lexicon Technologies, Levett Funeral Home, Cowan Ace Hardware, Black Ink and Conyers Flower Shop just to name a few.
All proceeds from the event will go towards purchasing new equipment for the Piedmont heart failure department.
The Love Light program was started by the hospital’s volunteer auxiliary in the 1980s as a way for community members to express sympathy, esteem, or appreciation for friends or loved ones. A gift to the Love Light program creates a lasting impact by enhancing health care services available to the community.