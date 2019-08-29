CONYERS — Grab your paint brushed and wine glass, Atlanta-based non-profit Love Me Enough to Leave (LMETL) will be hosting its first Bridging the Gap sip and paint event come October.
Love Me Enough To Leave is a non-profit organization dedicated to the restoration process as well as providing resources to those affected by domestic violence.
"We are committed to bridging every angle of abuse with love and support," said Consuela Metcalf, director of LMETL. "By creating a community where access to supportive services and programing will ensure the hope for anyone in domestic violence to gain total independency and stability for future endeavors. We have created a program dedicated to recovering and life after trauma."
The Sip and Paint is $40 per person or $75 for two. This price includes art supplies, two glasses of wine and a dinner buffet.
People interested must RSVP to Metcalf by Oct. 15. Please call 205-266-0518.
The event will take place on Oct. 25 at Exchange Recreation 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur at 6:30 p.m.
"If they don't love you enough to leave you alone, then you have to love yourself enough to walk away," said Dollie Ford-Bennett, LMETL Outreach Administrator. "Love your children enough to walk away. Keep your circle filled with people who push you and pray for you to do better. Find your voice."
LMETL offers several classes and resources to domestic violence victims:
Life Skill Classes:
- Non-Victimized Parenting
- Financial Literacy
- Self Defense
- Career Development (Keyboarding, Resume building, etc.)
- Group Therapy / Recreational Therapy/ Weekly One on One Therapy
Services:
- Daycare referrals
- Financial planning
- Job placement
- Entrepreneur guidance offered through SAME.
- Housing referrals
Follow their Instagram at www.instagram.com/lovemeenough2leave/ or visit their website at www.lovemeleaveme2.com/