October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, silhouettes have been placed around the Rockdale County Administration Building at 901 Main St. to represent victims of domestic violence and to bring awareness to the tragedy that often festers in silence. Victims of domestic violence in Rockdale, Newton or Walton counties can contact Project ReNeWal, the battered women’s shelter that serves those communities. According to Project ReNeWal’s Facebook page, there were 117 victims who lost their lives last year due to domestic violence situations fight with Domestic Violence, including one in Newton County and one in Walton County. An advocate with Project ReNeWal is available 24 hours a day and can be reached at the shelter’s hotline number, 770-860-1666.

CONYERS — Grab your paint brushed and wine glass, Atlanta-based non-profit Love Me Enough to Leave (LMETL) will be hosting its first Bridging the Gap sip and paint event come October.

Love Me Enough To Leave is a non-profit organization dedicated to the restoration process as well as providing resources to those affected by domestic violence.

"We are committed to bridging every angle of abuse with love and support," said Consuela Metcalf, director of LMETL. "By creating a community where access to supportive services and  programing will ensure the hope for anyone in domestic violence to gain total independency and stability for future endeavors. We have created a program dedicated to recovering and life after trauma."

The Sip and Paint is $40 per person or $75 for two. This price includes art supplies, two glasses of wine and a dinner buffet.

People interested must RSVP to Metcalf by Oct. 15. Please call 205-266-0518.

The event will take place on Oct. 25 at Exchange Recreation 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur at 6:30 p.m.

"If they don't love you enough to leave you alone, then you have to love yourself enough to walk away," said Dollie Ford-Bennett, LMETL Outreach Administrator. "Love your children enough to walk away. Keep your circle filled with people who push you and pray for you to do better. Find your voice."

LMETL offers several classes and resources to domestic violence victims: 

Life Skill Classes:

  • Non-Victimized Parenting
  • Financial Literacy
  • Self Defense
  • Career Development (Keyboarding, Resume building, etc.)
  • Group Therapy / Recreational Therapy/ Weekly One on One Therapy

Services:

  • Daycare referrals
  • Financial planning
  • Job placement
  • Entrepreneur guidance offered through SAME.
  • Housing referrals

Follow their Instagram at www.instagram.com/lovemeenough2leave/ or visit their website at www.lovemeleaveme2.com/

 

