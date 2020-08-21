CONYERS — Lt. Dexter Harris recently observed his 25th year as an officer with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.
According to his family, during Harris’ tenure he has served in nearly all the departments of the RCSO, including the Jail Division, SWAT Team, Criminal Investigations Division where he was named Investigator of the Year, Uniform and Patrol Division, and OPS Division as director. He is currently the commander of security at the Rockdale County Courthouse.
Harris is also a veteran of the U.S. Army. Following his military service, he earned a degree in criminal justice from Columbus State University and maintains certifications of training with the RCSO.
