ATLANTA — Lt. Gov. Burt Jones on Monday announced a new constituent services program. The Statewide Field Representative Constituent Program divides Georgia’s 159 counties into three regions with a dedicated constituent services representative for each.
“To support our constituent services office at the Capitol, I am happy to announce that we will have three dedicated representatives to ensure that Georgians around the state have access to our office, resources and staff,” said Jones. “I recognize that constituent issues are not uniform across our counties, cities and local communities. Each community in Georgia, from the mountains to the coast, is impacted by unique issues. Our dedicated representatives will travel the region meeting with citizens, local leaders and other stakeholders. This is one resource of many we plan to implement to ensure we serve all of Georgia’s citizens.”
T.J. Hudson will oversee the Statewide Field Representative Constituent Program for South Georgia, including Butts County; Luke Hetland will serve as the field director for the North Georgia region, which includes Rockdale, Newton, Henry and Clayton counties; Ben Garcia will serve as the director for West Georgia. Each representative will hold weekly mobile office hours throughout their assigned regions and will respond to constituent requests and questions. Community members will be able to contact their designated representative for event and meeting attendance.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
As the excitement from Super Bowl LVII begins to settle, discussions are centered on the game's high (and low) points.
A point of tension has been raised about a "holding call" against the Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry IV on Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster in the last minutes of the game.
The play in question was included in a highlight reel, posted to the NFL's YouTube channel.
For reference and review, scroll to 15:45, watch and weigh in.
To dive further into the discussion, share your perspective on the play and penalty call in the comments.
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had tremendous seasons and played well in Super Bowl LVII.
Congratulations to Super Bowl LVII Champions, Kansas City Chiefs.
