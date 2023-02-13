ATLANTA — Lt. Gov. Burt Jones on Monday announced a new constituent services program. The Statewide Field Representative Constituent Program divides Georgia’s 159 counties into three regions with a dedicated constituent services representative for each.

“To support our constituent services office at the Capitol, I am happy to announce that we will have three dedicated representatives to ensure that Georgians around the state have access to our office, resources and staff,” said Jones. “I recognize that constituent issues are not uniform across our counties, cities and local communities. Each community in Georgia, from the mountains to the coast, is impacted by unique issues. Our dedicated representatives will travel the region meeting with citizens, local leaders and other stakeholders. This is one resource of many we plan to implement to ensure we serve all of Georgia’s citizens.”

