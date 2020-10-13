COVINGTON — Lt. Paul Gunter, of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, retired on Sept. 30. With 40 years of law enforcement experience, Gunter spent the last 30 years serving the Newton County community, beginning his service at the Covington Police Department before becoming employed with the NCSO. He served as the NCSO Training Coordinator, Employee Certification Manager, and Chaplain prior to his retirement. He has more than 3,600 hours of training in the field of law enforcement.
Gunter is a Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council Certified Instructor and a member of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Chaplain’s Division. As a dedicated member of his community, he served as a part-time pastor and is an active missionary for the Baptist Home Mission Board. Additionally, he is a member of Leadership Newton County.
In 2000, Gunter received his Doctor of Ministry degree. He previously received the University of Georgia Certificate of Public Management in 1994.
On Sept. 29, Sheriff Ezell Brown and his staff honored Gunter during a drop-in retirement celebration held inside the NCSO Training Room. Brown presented Gunter with a permanent key to the NCSO facilities.
“Lt. Gunter was one of the most knowledgeable officers in terms of law enforcement training and procedures I have ever know,” said Brown. “Not only is he a dear friend of mine, he is also one of the most committed and dedicated law enforcement officers I have ever known. I have known him and his lovely wife for many, many years. I am honored to have presented Lt. Gunter with a key to the Sheriff’s Office, which will allow him to come and go, as he pleases, with no restrictions. This retirement is well-deserved. I wish you endless days of relaxation, Lieutenant Gunter.”
