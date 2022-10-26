CONYERS — Lydia Churillo, an interior design and fashion teacher at Rockdale Career Academy, was named the school district’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023 at a ceremony Tuesday evening.

Churillo was selected from a field of three finalists, including Qwensweler Taylor, who teaches sixth-grade math at Edwards Middle School, and Tara Thieleke, who  teaches art at Rockdale County High School.

