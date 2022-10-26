CONYERS — Lydia Churillo, an interior design and fashion teacher at Rockdale Career Academy, was named the school district’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023 at a ceremony Tuesday evening.
Churillo was selected from a field of three finalists, including Qwensweler Taylor, who teaches sixth-grade math at Edwards Middle School, and Tara Thieleke, who teaches art at Rockdale County High School.
Churillo, who has been teaching for eight years, accepted the award in memory of her mother, who died less than two weeks ago.
““My mom had a passion and career in the field of design,” said Churillo in her acceptance remarks. “She is who taught me to love art and color and how to find the beauty in all of life. I have the special privilege of teaching interior design and fashion, and these were true gifts of hers, and I feel incredibly honored to teach a subject that she held so dear.”
Churillo said she believes teaching is a calling placed on her life by God, and she encouraged all other teachers to follow their calling.
“We teach because God has called us to love and serve our students with the same love that we first received from Christ Jesus,” she said.
Though teaching presents challenges, Churillo said she hopes to inspire others to “remember their ‘why,’ whatever it may be.”
“I want to be a light and an encouragement to others to stay the course,” Churillo said. “To remember that our students need us and they want us. And that it’s worth wading through paperwork, it is worth waking up early — which is a personal hurdle of mine. It is worth the lack of recognition. We do all of this for them, for our students. We each are here for a purpose.”
Outgoing Teacher of the Year Stacey Homer, who teaches at Pine Street Elementary, congratulated all of the school-level Teachers of the Year and the district finalists for overcoming the challenges of teaching and succeeding during a pandemic.
“Though the work of a teacher never truly stops, and the achievement target sometimes seems as if it's constantly shifting, know that you have made a difference in the lives of your students,” Homer said. “You all were able to confront the unique challenges head on and rise above obstacles that could have easily prevented you from a successful year with your students.”
School level teachers of the year and district finalists received a number of awards and gift cards from local sponsors. Among the rewards, the Rockdale branch of Georgia Association of Educators provided checks for $50 to the honorees. The two finalists received $100 checks from the Rockdale County Public Schools Foundation, and the Teacher of the Year received a $250 check from the Conyers Rockdale Chamber of Commerce and a $500 check from the Rockdale County Public Schools Foundation.
Other local sponsors include Cannon Financial Strategists, Georgia Power, Georgia United Credit Union, NuVision Financial, Ahmadiyya Islam Community, Amici, Ameritas, Chick-fil-A of Conyers, Coca-Cola United, Cowan Ace Hardware, Dermatology Center of Newton and Rockdale, Jim 'n Nick's, Mutual of Omaha, Piedmont Rockdale, Poppin Stop, and Todd Shambo State Farm.
In addition, Rockdale County Board of Commissioners member Doreen Williams read a proclamation from the county designating Oct. 25, 2022 as Lydia Churillo Day.
This year’s Teachers of the Year and the school they represent are as follows:
Barksdale Elementary School – Ashley Collins
C.J. Hicks Elementary School – Heather Webb
Flat Shoals Elementary School – Monette Horne
Hightower Trail Elementary School – Jordan Bigby
Honey Creek Elementary School – Nia Ward
J.H. House Elementary School – Lindy Donahue
Lorraine Elementary School – Amber Vess
Peek’s Chapel Elementary School – Celeste Woods
Pine Street Elementary School – LaTonya Stanford
Shoal Creek Elementary School – Gayle Weber
Sims Elementary School – Priscilla Simon
Conyers Middle School – Christine Clyne
Edwards Middle School – Qwensweler Taylor
General Ray Davis Middle School – Urmia Layne
Memorial Middle School – Lanissa Jackson
Heritage High School – Jennifer Duello
Rockdale County High School – Tara Thieleke
Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology – Diana Kennen
Salem High School – Tayla Reid
Alpha Academy – Ashley Bush
Rockdale Career Academy – Lydia Churillo
Rockdale Open Campus – Brittany Marks
Rockdale Virtual Elementary – Dr. Erica Williams
Rockdale Virtual Campus – Lauren Arrington
