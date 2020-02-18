MACON – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a Macon woman, according to WMGT in Macon. She may be in Conyers.
The Sheriff’s Office is looking for 48-year-old Toyann Mason. Mason has warrants for her arrest for aiding the escape of a fugitive.
It was reported Toyann Mason was advised that her son, 21-year-old Austin Mason, had warrants in September 2019 for simple battery - family violence. According to investigators, before Austin, who was in the hospital at the time, could be taken into custody, his mother removed him from the hospital against doctors' orders to avoid arrest. It is believed Mason could be in Conyers.
Mason is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Toyann Mason is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
