MADISON — Experience the best in early American antiques and accessories at the 21st Annual Madison Antiques Show & Sale, May 19-21, at the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center’s Hall on Foster Street. Along with the Antiques Show & Sale, the three-day event includes a Preview Party and free lectures by experts in Southern stoneware and vintage Georgia breweriana.
The Preview Party kicks off the Antiques Show and Sale from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, May 19. Tickets to the Preview Party are $50 per person and include a reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres, a first opportunity to buy this year’s antiques, silent auction, and an opportunity to mingle with expert dealers. Preview Party ticket holders may also attend the show on Friday and Saturday at no additional entry fee. Tickets to the Preview Party may be purchased online at MMCC-ARTS.ORG, by calling the Center at 706-342-4743, or at the door.
The Antiques Show & Sale continues May 20 and 21 with 22 dealers from nine states displaying American antiques and accessories predominantly from the South. Items range from furniture and vintage linens to silver, pottery and fine art. Tickets for Friday and Saturday are $10 per person and may be purchased at the door. All tickets include repeat admission to the show. Show times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Free lectures begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday in MMCC’s Auditorium. Friday’s lecture by Ken Jones, president of Atlantic Chapter of Brewery Collectibles of America titled, “Collecting Vintage Georgia Breweriana,” will be a review of breweries in Georgia from the mid-1800s to 1970 and the collectables they produced. Jones has helped decorate various Atlanta bars/restaurants and advised local movie productions on placing accurate beer advertising for sets. Saturday’s lecture by Philip Wingard is titled “The Major Schools of African-American made 19th Century Edgefield Face Vessels.” Wingard is a ceramic historian, a Southern stoneware collector, and has been an antiques dealer for the past 35 years. He is past president of the North Carolina Folk Art Society and sole promoter of a three-consecutive year “Southern Pottery Exposition” in York, S.C., from 1991-1993. Wingard was also a three-year member of the McKissick Museum Advisory Council. He has published several essays on historical Southern potters.
The Antiques Show is supported by host committee members and sponsors. This year's sponsors are Becker Marketing Services Inc. and Rosie Becker.
Proceeds from the Madison Antiques Show and Sale support programming at the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center, a non-profit multidisciplinary visual and performing arts center located in a restored 1895 Romanesque Revival school building in historic Madison. Through the performing and visual arts, the Center serves a 17-county area and maintains an active membership base. The Cultural Center and the Hall on Foster Street are handicap accessible. The Cultural Center is located at 434 S. Main Street, Madison, with the Hall on Foster Street located directly behind the building. For further information, contact the Cultural Center at 706-342-4743 or visit MMCC-ARTS.ORG.
