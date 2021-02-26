The Madison-Morgan Cultural Center is celebrating the 125th anniversary of its historic home, the elegantly restored, Romanesque Revival building in Madison.
This historic landmark was built in 1895 as a unique graded school house, and in 1976 became a trail blazing, regional cultural center.
The 125th Anniversary Exhibition explores the building’s history and transformation through photographs, artifacts, and video. Memorabilia from the building’s 45 years as home to the Cultural Center will be on display. The exhibition also recognizes and honors the generations of people, a common thread in the quilt of remembrance, that have made the building a place that matters.
Since reopening, the Center has been recognized for its restoration and adaptive reuse of the award-winning structure as well as its reputation for excellence in arts and humanities programming. The original school bell still rings for many visitors who enjoy the Center’s programs.
Inside its walls, the Center houses several permanent collections: a history exhibit highlighting the Piedmont region of Georgia in the 19th century, a restored c. 1895 classroom, and an Arts and Crafts gallery that showcases original furnishings from the Arts and Crafts Period. The original school auditorium is part of the main building and today is the site of the Center’s annual main stage productions.
The 125th Anniversary Exhibition: Celebrating the Home of the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center can be viewed in the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center’s second floor galleries now through June.
MMCC is open to the public Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to view The 125th Anniversary Exhibition is free to Madison-Morgan Cultural Center members. Non-members can view with MMCC Museum Admission (Adults: $5, Seniors: $4, Students: $3, Children 6 and under: free).
For more information on visiting Madison-Morgan Cultural Center, visit MMCC-ARTS.ORG/visit.
