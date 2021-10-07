Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocks Japan's northwestern Chiba prefecture

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through this evening. Widespread additional rainfall
totals of up to two inches are forecast over the already saturated
soils across the watch area. Locally higher amounts will be
possible, especially across the higher terrain of north Georgia.
The potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on
rivers and creeks will continue through today, given the wet
ground and above normal streamflows across the watch area. Several
rivers and creeks have already responded to previous heavy
rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck Japan's northwestern Chiba Prefecture, which lies east of the capital Tokyo, on Thursday evening, according to the USGS.
Japan Meteorological Agency first registered the magnitude as 6.1, with an initial depth of 80 kilometers (50 miles). The earthquake has since been updated to a 5.9 magnitude with a depth of 62 kilometers (38.5 miles), according to the USGS.
Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported several minor injuries in the Chiba Prefecture.
The country's newly installed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida -- who took office on Monday -- said he had instructed officials to "do the utmost to help victims and prevent further damage." A task force had been set up at his office to "collect information," Kishida added.
The earthquake was felt strongly in Tokyo, according to CNN reporters based in the city.
"We have a safety alert app on our phones. It started going off moments before the shaking saying 'an earthquake is coming.' The shaking was really strong. Sounded and felt like the house was going to crumble," correspondent Blake Essig said.
Picture frames, glasses and dishes fell off walls and shelves, he said. "Definitely got the heart pounding."
Another CNN correspondent in Tokyo, Selina Wang, said sustained shaking had lasted for more than 30 seconds. An alarm in her building urged residents to stay calm and reminded them that the structure was earthquake-proof.
No abnormalities have been detected at nuclear facilities following the earthquake, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said during an emergency press conference. One is located in the nearby Ibaraki Prefecture.
Tokyo Electric Power Company said 250 households were without power in Tokyo.
No tsunami warning has been issued.
A decade has passed since a powerful earthquake and tsunami cut off power supply and cooling systems for the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan, causing the country's worst nuclear disaster on record.
More than 20,000 people died or went missing and more than 100,000 more were evacuated. Authorities have spent the past 10 years cleaning up the area -- a massive effort that experts say will take decades to complete.
