Mail began to pile up at a home. The local mail carrier noticed and saved a woman's life

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND
CENTRAL GEORGIA...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is
in effect from noon to 7 PM EST Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...North and Central Georgia.
* TIMING...Noon to 7 PM EST Saturday
* WIND...Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph. In the higher elevations
of north Georgia, gusts between 35 and 40 mph are likely.
Elsewhere, gusts between 30 and 35 mph will be likely.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
Weather Alert
...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND SATURDAY...
...A FEW FLURRIES POSSIBLE THIS EVENING...
Very cold and blustery conditions are moving into much of north
and westcentral Georgia tonight and Saturday. Even a few snow
flurries will be possible this evening, however no accumulations
or impacts are expected. Temperatures will fall into the 20s
tonight with northwest winds gusting up to 35 mph, resulting in
wind chill values as low as 5 above zero. The blustery conditions
will persist Saturday morning before temperatures moderate in the
afternoon. Even so, wind chill values will remain in the 20s all
day.
Use caution and dress appropriately if you will be outdoors
tonight and Saturday. Prolonged exposure may lead to frostbite or
hypothermia.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Kayla Berridge has been a mail carrier for four years, but this is the first wellness check she has called in.
A New Hampshire postal worker is now a local hero after she helped save a woman's life.
Newmarket mail carrier Kayla Berridge realized during her shift on January 27 that mail had been piling up for four days at a resident's home. Newmarket is around 40 miles from Concord.
"I hadn't seen her in a while and I noticed her mail wasn't getting picked up, so I got a little concerned," Berridge told CNN Friday. The woman, who is in her 80s, would sometimes chat with her, Berridge said.
Berridge had a gut feeling that she ought to call for a wellness check on the home, she said.
It was the right decision. Inside, the woman had been trapped on the floor of her bedroom for at least three days, the Newmarket Police Department would later report.
Police Lt. Wayne Stevens told CNN that the first detective to arrive on the scene could faintly hear the woman calling for help as he knocked on the door.
Stevens pulled up to the house with another officer who had visited the woman before and was able to gain entry.
Once inside, the officers found the woman on the floor of her bedroom, under items including artwork and frames. Police believe she tried to grab her bed for support but the items on the bed ended up falling on her.
The woman was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with hypothermia and dehydration. She is still in the hospital as of Friday, but her family told Stevens she is stable and recovering well.
During her four years as a mail carrier, Berridge said she has never had to call a wellness check, but there have been close calls. Mail piling up, no outgoing mail or a car parked in the driveway consistently are all signs Berridge said she looks for.
"Newmarket is a great little town," Berridge added. "Everyone has each other's backs."
Stevens said this isn't the first time the department has conducted a wellness check called in by a postal carrier -- but it is a rare case where they found someone in need of help.
"Without a doubt, she saved this lady's life," Stevens said. "That's part of being a letter carrier in a small town and taking your job to the next level. She did a great job."
