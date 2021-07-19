COVINGTON — Malcolm Brown was promoted to principal of Liberty Middle School by the Newton County Board of Education at a special called meeting for personnel Wednesday, July 14. Brown succeeds Keisa Vincent, who accepted the position of Newton County School System director of transportation. Brown currently serves as an assistant principal at Liberty Middle School.
"I am excited to step into the role of principal of Liberty Middle School,” said Brown. “I look forward to working with all stakeholders to build a culture of high expectations for all students."
Brown earned a bachelor of science in psychology with honors from Georgia State University in 2001 and a master’s in middle school math and science education from GSU in 2007. He earned his education specialist degree in educational leadership from Liberty University in 2011 and is currently working on his doctorate in curriculum and instruction at Liberty.
Brown began his career in education as a science teacher for the DeKalb County School System in 2003. He later taught science in both the Henry County School System and Atlanta Public Schools before joining the Newton County School System team as an assistant principal at Liberty Middle School in 2015. He has worked for NCSS and Liberty Middle School since then.
“With his extensive experience, I am confident that Mr. Brown will continue the culture of high expectations at Liberty Middle School, and I am sure that his knowledge, care and commitment will lead to continued student and staff success at the school,” said Samantha Fuhrey, NCSS superintendent of schools.
