...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR
NORTHERN CLAYTON, COBB, DEKALB, CENTRAL FULTON, SOUTHWESTERN
GWINNETT, NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND ROCKDALE COUNTIES...
The heaviest rainfall associated with the remnants of Fred have
moved off to the north. Some patchy light rain may continue over the
next few hours. Although the risk of flash flooding has diminished
over the area, runoff is still accumulating in the rivers and creeks
and additional rises are still possible.
LAWRENCEVILLE - A man accused of threatening a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge and other members of the criminal justice system has been arrested by Gwinnett deputies and is now in the Rockdale County jail.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, Aug. 16, that Micquel Deandre Gay, 36, was arrested on charges of making terroristic threats, possession of firearms by a convicted felon and conducting criminal gang activity and booked into the Rockdale County Jail.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Dep. Ashley Castiblanco said Gay made the threat against the judge, who has not been identified by law enforcement, after his motion to have probation on a previous charge was denied. The judge who was threatened was the judge who denied his motion.
"He utilized social media to publicly threaten to shoot said Judge and shut down the county courthouses," Castiblanco said. "His threats also extended to all active employees of the criminal justice system and he reassured his threats were 'real and valid.' In the 24-minute live video, Gay makes multiple threats of killing law enforcement and public officials and proceeds to demonstrate his firearm.
"Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services Unit began an investigation and obtained the warrants for Gay’s arrest.”
The Sheriff's Office's investigators worked with the office's Fugitive and T.R.A.C.E. units and the Gwinnett County Police Department Aviation Unit to track Gay down to a location in Rockdale County. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office assisted Gwinnett deputies in arresting Gay before he was taken to Rockdale County's jail.
There are no sure things in life, and that is especially true when it comes to gambling. But if you want to find some of the craziest sports betting stories of all time, check out this compilation from BestOdds.com. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.