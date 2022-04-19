...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY
EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. In additiona, winds will be
northwest at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Man arrested after a California high school student was fatally stabbed by an intruder, police say
Online jail records show Gray is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.
CNN was not immediately able to determine if Gray has an attorney.
Police did not release the name of the victim, but her family identified her to CNN affiliate KCRA as 15-year-old Alicia Reynaga.
"My daughter didn't have any enemies ... she was a good kid, a great kid ... I just feel like it's a dream. We're just trying to wake up," Manuel Reynaga, Alicia's father, told KCRA at a vigil for his daughter Monday night.
A team of counselors was sent to Stagg High School and other schools in the district to support students and staff, officials said.
Detectives are investigating the attack and are working to determine a motive and whether there was any relationship with the victim, according to SPD Deputy Chief Eric Kane.
"This is still an active investigation and we will release more information as it becomes available," the SPD post said.
