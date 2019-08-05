CONYERS - A Conyers man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly pointed a gun and threatened to shoot people in an apartment complex on July 26. No one was injured in the incident.
Conyers Police officers were dispatched to the leasing office of Meadow Crossing Apartment on Millcrest Walk about 9:21 p.m. to investigate an armed person, according to a police incident report. While enroute, officers were advised the caller witnessed a male with no shirt and blue jeans pointing a gun and threatening to shoot people.
When the officers arrived, they reported hearing screams coming from one set of the apartment buildings. One officer jumped out of her patrol vehicle with her duty weapon drawn and yelled out commands to a male standing just inside the entry way to an apartment. A second officer saw three females crouched down between nearby vehicles.
The male went back into the apartment briefly and then re-appeared. Officers ordered him repeatedly to lay face down on the ground. He finally complied and officers moved in to handcuff him. The male was identified as Gregory McIntosh, 62.
Officers searched the apartment McIntosh had been in and allegedly found a handgun on a deks. The gun did not have a magazine and did not have a bullet in the chamber. The serial number had been scratched off.
One female witness said she heard arguing coming from an apartment below hers and saw McIntosh allegedly holding a handgun and pointing it at her neighbor and allegedly saying he was going to kill him. A second female said they had been drinking earlier and that McIntosh has allgedly pointed the gun at her also and said he would kill her.
McIntosh was transported to the Rockdale County Jail and charged with public drunk, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and removal or alteration of identification from property.