Default overview section
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL
GEORGIA...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is
in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area...North and Central Georgia.
* Timing...This afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and
30 mph. Some higher winds likely in the northern mountains.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities generally in the
upper teens to around 20 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE...North and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Man arrested on kidnapping charges in case of missing Nevada woman
A 41-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with the disappearance of Naomi Irion, 18, who has been missing for two weeks, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said.
Troy Driver of Fallon, Nevada, "is being held on charges of Kidnapping," the office said in a news release. "Naomi has still not been located and we are continuing to search for her and information."
It's unclear whether Driver has retained an attorney.
Irion was last seen in her car in the parking lot of a Fernley, Nevada, Walmart, authorities said. According to her sister, she was waiting to take a shuttle to work from there.
She parked her car around 5 a.m. and was active on social media between 5:09 a.m. and 5:23 a.m., Detective Erik Kusmerz said at a news conference earlier this week.
Surveillance video showed a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants or jeans and dark tennis shoes, approaching Irion's car at 5:24 a.m. About a minute later, her vehicle was seen leaving the parking lot with the man driving, Kusmerz said.
Irion's car was found near the Walmart three days later.
Authorities have found the truck they had sought in the case, according to the release. It has been impounded and taken into evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.