crime scene

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has released few details about a July 5 incident in which a man allegedly shot and killed his brother.

Deputies were called to 100 Brandon Drive in the Woodland Ridge subdivision at about 2:30 p.m. where they found Deondre Fisher, 25, of Athens had been shot with a handgun.

The suspect, identified as Shaquell Lafradus Fisher, 26, of the Brandon Drive address, was at the scene when deputies arrived. He was taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

