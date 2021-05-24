CONYERS - Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies have charged a man with murder after he allegedly repeatedly hit another man over the head with a hammer. According to Fox 5 Atlanta News, the victim, 58-year-old Jimmy Vance, died Friday, May 21, after a series of complications from his original injuries.
Vance was working to make repairs at a boarded up building on Broad Street on May 16 when the suspect, Roy Blane Dees, allegedly asked him for help. The Sheriff’s Office said that Dees struck Vance in the head with a hammer multiple times and then fled. Dees was later found after someone called the Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious person. Dees faces murder and other charges in connection with Vance’s death.
Vance's son, Joseph Vance, said his father's final moments were spent doing what he loves. He described his father as a caring handyman who thought he was helping someone in need when that person violently beat him.
Witnesses told deputies the beating happened "for no reason at all." His son said his father did not know the suspect.
Vance was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where his son said he later had a stroke from the hammer injuries. He died Friday afternoon.
The Citizen has a news sharing agreement with Fox 5 Atlanta.
