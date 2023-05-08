JACKSON — A man who struck a K-9 officer while trying to swim across Jackson Lake and escape from authorities has been arrested and charged by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy with the BCSO attempted to pull over a Honda Accord on Ga. Highway 36 at the Newton County line at about 1 p.m. May 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, the window tint on the vehicle was too dark to allow the deputy to see the driver of the car.
The driver of the car, later identified as Michael Duane Watson, 24, of Byron reportedly exited his moving vehicle and fled on foot. The deputy retrieved K-9 Marco from his vehicle and, after issuing several warnings to the suspect to stop, commanded Marco to apprehend the fleeing suspect.
Marco pursued Watson behind a nearby house, where Watson reportedly entered Lake Jackson in an effort to escape. The deputy reported that he observed Watson “begin to actively strike K-9 Marco with a closed fist while retreating further into the water.”
Due to concerns about the dog’s safety, the deputy called Marco back to his side.
Watson reportedly continued to swim across Lake Jackson toward the Southern Shores subdivision. A manhunt ensued, but authorities were not able to apprehend Watson until the next day.
Watson has been charged with destroying or causing serious or debilitating injury to law enforcement animal and willful obstruction of law enforcement. He is reportedly wanted on a burglary charge out of Houston County.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
