COVINGTON — A Decatur man has been convicted of murder and other serious crimes in connection with the robbery and shooting death of a Covington man in 2019.
Keyondre Bernard Preston was convicted Oct. 21 by a Newton County jury of killing Shelvis Dwayne Hillman, 40. Preston was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, three counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a crime in connection with the incident that occurred on April 3, 2019.
On Tuesday, Preston was sentenced to life without parole plus 15 years
According to authorities, Preston and two other suspects, husband and wife Deandre Bernard Arnold and Letonya Shemeil Arnold, became involved in an argument with Hillman over shots that were fired at a dog at Hillman’s father’s house on Fowler Street. When Hillman later went to a home off Washington Street, the three followed him there and robbed him, with Preston shooting Hillman once in the stomach.
The Arnolds turned themselves in at the Covington Police Department two days later, but Preston, who was 18 at the time, fled. He was arrested about two weeks later at a motel in Cordele in south Georgia.
In addition to the crimes committed in Covington, prosecutors presented evidence at trial that, prior to the murder in Covington, Preston committed two armed robberies in DeKalb County in which he shot at the victims. He was out on bond in those cases when he committed the murder in Newton County. He also had a juvenile record of robbery.
