CONYERS - A man dressed as a clown in Conyers on Halloween found out that clowning around isn’t alway the best thing to do after it was found he was wanted on a warrant out of Butts County.
According to a report from the Conyers Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the corner of Main Street and Irwin Bridge Road about 7:12 p.m. Thursday night in reference to a person dressed in a clown costume and holding a balloon allegedly approaching drivers as they stopped at the four-way stop.
The officer made contact with the clown, later identified as Jason Daniel Maugham, 39, of Jackson. He advised Maugham that the police had received calls about him approaching the vehicles. Maugham, who is listed in the report as a laborer at a business on North Main Street in Conyers, told the officer he was just standing on the sidewalk and had not gone in the roadway.
The officer did an identity check on Maugham through GCIC, and it came back with him wanted on a warrant from Butts County. Maugham was placed under arrest and transported to the Rockdale County Jail without incident.