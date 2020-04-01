COVINGTON — A North Carolina man was killed Monday evening when he apparently drove an ATV into a parked vehicle on Jefferson Village Drive.
According to Covington Police Department Capt. Ken Malcom, Archie Bush, 28, of Winterville, N.C., was driving an ATV in Jefferson Village at about 5:45 p.m. when the accident occurred.
Malcom said CPD officers arrived at the scene to find Bush unresponsive. They started CPR and continued until Covington Fire and EMS arrived and took over emergency efforts. Bush was later pronounced dead at the scene by Newton County Coroner Tommy Davis.
Malcom said further investigation into the accident will be conducted by the Georgia State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.