CONYERS — A Covington man riding a bicycle was shot multiple times early Monday morning at the intersection of Salem Road and Golfview Drive near the Fieldstone subdivision. He is in serious condition at a local hospital.
According to a news release from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 4:47 a.m., deputies responded to a person down call at the intersection of Salem and Golfview. When they arrived, they found a male victim on a bicycle who had been shot multiple times.
The victim has been identified as Kelvin D. Battle, 34.
The investigation is still in the preliminary stages and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
