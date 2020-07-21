COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is looking for a man known as “Slim” in connection with a shooting at Magnolia Heights apartments on July 19.
Officers were called to Magnolia Heights Circle at about 2:45 a.m. in reponse to a report of a man shot. There they found the victim with a gunshot to his left side.
The victim told police that he and some friends were smoking when an argument broke out, and a man he knows only as “Slim” shot him.
The victim’s sister described “Slim” as a Black male, 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with a slender build, long legs, buck teeth, big eyes and short twists in his hair.
During a search of the area officers found a burnt green leafy substance rolled into a “roach.” No shell casing was found.
The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.
