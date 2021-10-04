Man shot in neck on Puckett Street Sunday

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and
creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is asking that anyone who witnessed the shooting of a man on Puckett Street Sunday afternoon contact the Police Department.
According to the CPD, officers were called to Puckett Street at about 3:25 p.m. Sunday where they found a man slumped over the steering wheel of a 2006 Ford Explorer. The man had a bullet wound in his neck. There were several bullet holes in the vehicle, and the driver’s side and rear passenger windows were shattered.
The victim was reportedly alert and able to speak with officers. He told police he was at a gas station at an unknown location where he saw a white vehicle, make and model unknown. The victim said when he left the gas station, the vehicle followed him to Puckett Street. He said the vehicle drove around his vehicle, and a passenger in the rear began shooting at him. The victim was taken to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment.
CPD detectives are working on a lead in the case and ask that anyone with information contact Detective Mark Joyner at 770-786-7605.
