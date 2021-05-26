CONYERS - A Covington man who was shot multiple times while riding a bicycle near the intersection of Salem Road and Golfview Drive on May 24 has died from his wounds.
Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies responded about 4:47 a.m. on May 24 to a person down call at the intersection near the Fieldstone subdivision. They found Kelvin D. Battle, 34, lying on the ground with his bicycle, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Battle was transported to a local hospital, where he late succumbed to his injuries/
This is an active ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit at 770-278-8150.
