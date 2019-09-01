COVINGTON — A Snellville man wanted in three counties is facing numerous traffic charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and then tried to run from the scene on foot.
The incident began about 10 a.m. on Aug. 26, according to an incident report from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy was dispatched to the Walmart Store on Salem Road in reference to a shopliftng call.
When the deputy pulled into the parking lot, he reported seeing a suspicious car matching the description given that had backed in between four trailers near the garden side entrance. When the driver spotted the deputy, he allegedly took off.
The deputy followed and activated his lights and sirens, and the vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot. When the deputy opened his door to get out of his patrol vehicle, the driver took off again, turning out of the parking lot onto Brown Bridge Road headed toward Crowell Road.
The deputy pursued the vehicle and reported witnessing the driver pass several cars in a no passing zone, almost hitting vehicles coming in the opposite direction, with the chase reaching speeds up to 80 mph. The driver turned onto Jack Neely Road and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jack Neely and Kirkland Road.
The vehicle turned in to the Bermuda Run subdivision and turned onto Bermuda Circle, coming to a stop at the roundabout. The driver jumped out of the car and began running toward the bushes on the other side of the neighborhood.
The deputy and other responding deputies gave chase on foot and captured the suspect a short time later. He was identified as Gregory Grant Jr. 39. A check of his name found him wanted on warrants in Gwinnett County for shoplifting, DeKalb County for simple assault, and Rockdale County for a probation violation.
Grant was transported to the Newton County Law Enforcement Center. He is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of officers, passing in a no passing zone, and driving while license suspended.