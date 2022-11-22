...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS NOW THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL
GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours now into the evening. Winds will be Northeast at
0 to 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington less than two hours after he allegedly robbed the Dollar General at 3227 Salem Road. The incident occurred on Nov. 5.
A 23-year-old woman told investigators she was working the register at about 2:25 p.m. when the suspect came in and then left a couple of minutes later.
Less than 20 minutes later the suspect returned wearing a bunny mask. He reportedly took a gun from his pocket and pointed it toward the store clerk, demanding that she give him the money from the cash register. The clerk told investigators that she took the cash drawer out of the register and placed it on the counter. The suspect then grabbed the money in both hands while still holding the handgun and ran out of the store. As he ran, his gun discharged, but no one was injured.
A woman sitting in her car in the parking lot told investigators she had seen the man when he initially pulled into the parking lot, went into the store, and returned to his car. She said a few minutes later she watched as he got out of his vehicle a second time, this time wearing a bunny mask on top of his head. She said it struck her as unusual so she waited to see what was going on.
After the suspect ran out of the store with the money and his gun discharged, the witness followed his vehicle and gave some license plate information to 911 Dispatch. She said she lost contact with the suspect’s vehicle after he turned onto Kirkland Road.
The Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the suspect and arrest him about an hour later.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.