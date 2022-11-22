NCSO Badge copy.jpg

COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington less than two hours after he allegedly robbed the Dollar General at 3227 Salem Road. The incident occurred on Nov. 5.

