COVINGTON — A man fired from his job at the Walmart store on Industrial Boulevard for allegedly threatening a mass shooting is now facing criminal trespass and obstruction of officers charges.
According to an incident report from the Covington Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart on Sept. 3 in reference to a trespassing call. When they arrived, a manager reported that the man, later identified as Quantarius Lamarco Howard, 25, of Covington, was in the back trying to get into the manager’s office.
The officers learned he had been terminated from Walmart the week before for allegedly threatening a mass shooting and had been issued a criminal trespass warning from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. They made contact with Howard in the office, and Howard showed the officers the warning he had received.
One officer went to place Howard under arrest for criminal trespass, and Howard allegedly tried to pull away. Howard allegedly continued to resist and had to be taken to the ground and tasered before he would allow them to handcuff him.
Howard was transported to the Newton County Law Enforcement Center and charged with felony obstruction of officers and criminal trespass.