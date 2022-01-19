...RAIN MAY CHANGE TO LIGHT SNOW AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THURSDAY
NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
Precipitation associated with a slow moving cold front may fall
in the form of light snow or light freezing rain Thursday night
through Saturday morning.
There is still great uncertainty on how much and exactly where any
light snow or ice accumulations may occur. Based on recent
information, there is some indication that northeast Georgia is
the most likely area to receive light snow accumulations Friday
and Friday night and parts of middle and eastcentral Georgia are
most likely to see light ice accumulation Friday night.
There is also some indication that the overall amounts may be
slightly lower than projected earlier. However, overall confidence
is low and residents and emergency officials should remain alert
and be prepared for possible snow and/or ice accumulations,
especially over parts of middle and eastcentral Georgia. Even
small amounts of ice can cause significant impacts such as slick
roads and power outages due to icing on trees and powerlines.
Man who rescued 5 people during Oklahoma City bombing dies
Raymond Washburn, who is credited with helping rescue five people from the rubble of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, passed away on Sunday at his home in Bristow, Oklahoma, at the age of 75.
When the bomb exploded at the federal building in Oklahoma City, Washburn was working at the fourth-floor snack stand he owned and operated, according to a news release sent to CNN.
Buried under the rubble, Washburn was able to free himself. In 2001, he told CNN that he suffered some cuts and bruises but was largely OK.
Although he was blind, Washburn then rescued four of his customers and an employee from the rubble that day and led them to safety.
He will be buried at Tiger Cemetery on Friday.
According to the news release, Washburn was a member of the Yuchi Tribe of Native Americans and was the past president of the Randolph Sheppard Vendors of America, the Oklahoma Council of the Blind, the Oklahoma League of the Blind Credit Union.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
