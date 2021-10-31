Man wielding knife sets fire to Tokyo train, injuring at least 8, public broadcaster reports By Junko Ogura, CNN Oct 31, 2021 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man has been arrested by Tokyo police after brandishing a knife and starting a fire on a moving train in the Japanese capital on Sunday, the country's public broadcaster NHK reported.The incident took place, authorities say, at around 8 p.m. (7 a.m. ET) on a train on the Keio railway line, NHK reported.The train was operating near Kokuryo Station, in the city of Chofu, west of Tokyo. The suspect was also reported to have scattered liquid in the train car, which he then set ablaze.At least eight people were injured, NHK reported citing police. One of the victims, a man in his 60s, is seriously injured and unconscious, NHK reported. Police said a man in his 20s, carrying a knife, has been taken into custody, according to NHK.The train operator said in a tweet that the train's operation has been stopped due to the incident.This is a developing story...more to come.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 