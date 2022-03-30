...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along with gusts
of 25 to 40 MPH. In areas of higher elevations and ridgetops of
North Georgia, sustained winds over 30 MPH with occasional gusts
over 50 MPH may be possible by the afternoon through the early
evening. With a surge of moisture moving in ahead of a storm
system expected overnight, relative humidities will likely bottom
out in the low to mid 30s for several hours this afternoon.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions are expected for any
ongoing fires.
Burning outdoors is not recommended. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph
expected. Occasional wind gusts over 50 mph will be possible in
the higher elevations and along ridgetops in far northern
Georgia as well.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Manson family member Leslie Van Houten parole reversed for the fifth time
Van Houten was 19 when she met Manson and joined the murderous cult that came to be called the "Manson family." In 1971, she was convicted for her role in the grisly stabbing murders of supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, at their home.
She is now 72.
"Ms. Van Houten continues to lack sufficient insight into the risk factors that led to her violent conduct in the past and the skills to protect against her becoming susceptible to similar pressures in the future," the governor said in his Tuesday decision.
Newsom added that after spending nearly 52 years in prison, Van Houten has not "adequately addressed why she joined and remained in a violent cult or the triggering factors that led her to murder Mrs. LaBianca."
"I'm disappointed and I'm going to pursue my legal avenues," Van Houten said in a statement through her lawyer, Rich Pfeiffer.
The governor's decision was not a surprise, Pfeiffer told CNN, adding that he "can't imagine any governor allowing her release, but would love to see someone have the courage to do it."
After her conviction, Van Houten was sentenced to death. But the death penalty was overturned and her sentence was commuted to life in prison. She first became eligible for parole in 1977.
California's parole board first recommended her release in 2016. That decision was blocked twice by former Gov. Jerry Brown, who cited the horrific nature of the murders and Van Houten's eager participation, and twice by the current governor. This marks the third time Newsom deemed Van Houten unfit to rejoin society.
"She still hopes every time," Pfeiffer said.
Van Houten is being held at the California Institution for Women in Corona and is scheduled to return for another parole suitability hearing in May 2023.
