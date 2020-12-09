CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners made history twice at its meeting on Dec. 8. First, they appointed Marian McDaniel as the new Rockdale County Fire chief, making her the first African-American and female fire chief in department history and only the 12th African-American female chief in the nation. Second, they appointed Dan Morgan as the first director of the new Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Department.
Marian McDaniel
McDaniel will become fire chief on Jan. 1, taking the place of Morgan. She has been in the fire service for 22 years. She spent the first 19 years with the Atlanta Fire Department, working her way up from firefighter to captain before retiring. In 2017 she joined Rockdale County Fire Rescue as deputy chief of administration.
McDaniel has a master's of science degree in psychology, and a bachelor of science degree in emergency management, as well as multiple certifications.
McDaniel thanked the BOC for allowing her this "wonderful and historic opportunity.
"Women represent 4% of firefighters nationwide," she said. "I'm not quite sure of the total number of women who are fire chiefs nationwide; however, from an African-American perspective, I will be the 12th African-American female fire chief in the United States, and the first female and African-American fire chief in the history of Rockdale County Fire Rescue.
"I thank you once again for having faith and supporting me to lead the men and women of Rockdale County Fire Rescue, knowing that I will continue to ensure the best class service delivery for the citizens of Rockdale County. I thank you all for this great opportunity."
District 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington said McDaniel has been a "shining star" since coming to Rockdale County
"This is tremendously impactful," Washington said. "I love you, and I know you're going to do well. Congratulations."
District 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams added she liked McDaniel the minute she joined Rockdale Fire Rescue.
"I have noticed several things about Chief McDaniel," Williams said. "One, she's very personable. Two, she is all about business and she expects people to do what they are supposed to do. She is not hesitant to get out her teacher voice and say this is what we will do. So I know she will do a really good job with our fire and rescue."
Dan Morgan
Morgan has 23 years in public safety and worked his way up from firefighter to deputy chief in Rockdale County Fire Rescue before becoming chief eight years ago. He has a master of science in executive fire leadership, a bachelor of science in administration, and an associate of science degree in fire management.
Morgan has also been serving a dual role as Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency director, with the agency under Rockdale County Fire Rescue.
Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. said Morgan has been talking with him about the EMA needing to be a separate department for the last six years, and 2020 has proven the need for EMA to be separate.
"This year, with the coronavirus pandemic and all of the activities that took place in managing this incident this year, Chief Morgan moved to the forefront of this situation along with emergency management," Nesbitt said. "We realized just how desperately Rockdale County - the second smallest county in the state - really needed its own independent Emergency Management Agency.
"That is a passion for Chief Morgan. It is the center of his wheelhouse. He has done a tremendous job throughout this 2020 pandemic, and we're looking forward to he and his team and the Emergency Management Agency."
Morgan thanked the BOC for the privilege and honor of leading a new department.
"In my recollection, I don't believe the EMA has ever been out on its own," Morgan said. "It's always been under a public safety agency.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed being in the Fire Department and leading it these last eight years. We've come a long way. There's still a lot we need to do for public safety, but I really appreciate being put at the helm of this to increase and formalize a lot more through the public safety realm through the EMA department for Rockdale County citizens.
"For Rockdale County, the pandemic and the hurricanes that preceded it, have made this conversation very evident in counties across the state who have never had to face these kinds of thing," he added. "To my knowledge, Rockdale is the only one to take this step at this juncture to move EMA and elevate it to the position it needs to be."
Washington and Williams added their congratulations as well, with Williams noting that she learned a lot from Morgan since she took office six years ago.
"One of the things that I learned from Chief Morgan over the years is that he has talked often about needing a separate department for emergency management, rather than playing a dual role," Williams said. "And if ever there was a year when we saw how important that was, it was this year. There have been other times with storms and those kinds of natural disasters that he has taken the lead in that. This year, he has done an outstanding job of keeping us all updated on the COVID-19 pandemic, how to keep us safe, the numbers, and what's happening. I expect that will continue as the vaccine starts to roll out. I imagine he will be our point person for sharing that information with us. I'm excited about Chief Morgan becoming Director Morgan."
Editor's Note: The BOC also appointed James "Jamie" F. Cabe as the new Chief of Staff, and appointed Kalanos Johnson as the new director of the Planning and Zoning Department. The Citizen will feature Cabe and Johnson in an article in the Dec. 16 edition.
