...LIGHT RAIN MAY CHANGE TO LIGHT SNOW AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN
TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL
GEORGIA WHICH COULD CAUSE SLICK SPOTS ON ROADWAYS AND OTHER MINOR
IMPACTS...
Tonight, temperatures following a cold front are expected to fall to
near or below freezing for the majority of north and central
Georgia. This temperature drop will also coincide with Gulf moisture
overriding the cold air with light precipitation expected for
eastern and southern portion of the forecast area. Areas in East
Central Georgia are the most likely place where the combination of
light precipitation and freezing near-surface temperatures could
overlap going into the evening.
With wintry precipitation being extremely sensitive to small
temperature changes, there is still some uncertainty on any
locations and specific accumulations, which would mostly be confined
to grassy, metal-type and elevated surfaces. However, a period of
mixed light precipitation, possibly changing to all snow is
likely somewhere along and east of a line from Helen, to
Lawrenceville, to Covington, to Milledgeville. Any accumulations
are expected to range from a trace up to one-half inch could be
possible, with very isolated locations up to 1 inch not out of the
question. For areas south and east of a line from Sandersville,
to Eatonton, to Jeffersonville, to Eastman could receive a trace
to a few hundredths of an inch of freezing rain late tonight into
the early morning.
Overall confidence is low and residents and emergency officials
should remain alert and be prepared for possible snow and/or ice
accumulations, especially over parts of middle and east central
Georgia. Even small amounts of ice can cause significant impacts
such as slick roads and power outages due to icing on trees and
powerlines.
Marines killed in a vehicle crash at Camp Lejeune identified
The US Defense Department on Friday released the names of two Marines killed this week when the military tactical vehicle they were riding in overturned near North Carolina's Camp Lejeune.
Lance Cpl. Jonathan E. Gierke, 19, of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and Pfc. Zachary W. Riffle, 18, of Kingwood, West Virginia, were killed in Wednesday's crash, the department said.
Seventeen other service members were injured in the crash, the department said, and the Marine who was driving the vehicle faces charges.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of US 17 and Highway 210 in Jacksonville, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The driver was trying to make a right turn at the intersection when the vehicle overturned into a median, throwing 17 passengers out of the vehicle, the highway patrol said.
"A second military vehicle being operated behind the initial vehicle was unable to come to a stop and struck one of the ejected passengers," a statement from the highway patrol reads.
The driver of the overturned vehicle was Louis Barrera, 19, the highway patrol said. He was charged with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, troopers said.
CNN has been unable to determine whether Barrera has retained an attorney.
All those involved in the crash were active-duty service members with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, based at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, a statement from the logistics group said.
The vehicle involved in the crash is "a medium tactical vehicle replacement (MTVR) -- more commonly referred to as a '7-ton' -- which is used primarily for troop and equipment transportation purposes," according to the statement.
Two of the injured passengers were taken to a hospital in Wilmington, North Carolina, and listed in critical condition. The 15 others who were injured were taken to the Navy hospital at Camp Lejeune and listed as stable.
"I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the U.S. Marines who lost their lives in a tragic accident today in Onslow County," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Twitter Wednesday. "We are so proud of our military heroes at Camp Lejeune and across North Carolina. Our prayers go out to them."
