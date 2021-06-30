CONYERS - After a 10-month search for a new chief financial officer, the Rockdale Board of Commissioners welcomed Mark Lewis to the Finance Department directorship at its June 22 meeting.
Lewis is coming to Rockdale from Portland, Ore., where he served as the deputy director of the Multnomah County Department of Assets. He is currently in the process of moving to Conyers, and his first day on the job will be July 26. He will have an annual salary of $135,000.
Rockdale County began looking for a new CFO since October after Roselyn Miller, who had been the finance director since 2014, was released from her position in September. Miller had been placed on probation in August 2020 after the BOC learned that they were behind in paperwork detailing how the $3.9 million the county received from the CARES Act was to have been spent.
A news release sent out Sept. 17, 2020 by then-Chief of Staff Corey Hambrick stated that Post 1 Commissioner Sherri L. Washington and Post 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams had called for a review of policies and procedures, citing “a lack of confidence in the handling of the county’s Finance Department.”
Deputy Finance Director William Vaughn led the department during the search for a new director.
The three commissioners met separately with Lewis on June 21, then officially welcomed him to Rockdale County at the June 22 meeting. Washington said she feels his hiring will assist in achieving her goals for the Finance department.
"I want it to be the model finance department throughout the state of Georgia and beyond," Washington said. "I think that Director Lewis has the talent to do that. I'm very impressed with his leadership capabilities. His resume was one thing, but to have the chance to meet with him and converse with him made me know that the vision I have for finance would be carried out under his leadership."
Wiliams also expressed her confidence in Lewis.
"One of the things I took away from my meeting with him yesterday is he is very interested in leadership development and personnel development," she said, "and making sure that his department has the training, skills and knowledge to really provide and work together in such a way that they will be very effective."
Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. said the role of CFO is critical to county operations.
"One of the things that stood out the most to me with Director Lewis is he has a clear understanding of executive and corporate leadership when it comes to financial management," Nesbitt said. "The importance of not just being fiscally responsible, but financially disciplined, and make sure that we carry that out throughout all of the county departments."
Lewis has more than 20 years of experience and has an extensive background, leading critical operations, finance, staff, special projects in both the public and private sectors.
He has a bachelor of science from Hampton University, an MBA from John Hopkins University, and also a graduate certificate in leadership development from John Hopkins University.
