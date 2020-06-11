CONYERS — The Conyers Police Department is looking for a drive-by shooting suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
According to the CPD, Marquez Chandler, 21, was involved in a drive-by shooting on Green Valley Drive in Conyers on Monday, June 1. Police said Chandler, also known as “Cudda,” was a passenger in a car when the shooting occurred. He allegedly fired at another occupied vehicle in a residential area. No one was injured.
Chandler is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers with any information. Call 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org. Information regarding this suspect could result in a reward of $2,000. Tipsters will remain anonymous.
