The Perseverance rover made friends with a pet rock about four months ago, and the two have been inseparable ever since.
A rock found its way into the rover's left front wheel in early February while roaming around the red planet, according to Perseverance's left hazard avoidance camera.
In four months, the rock has traveled more than 5.3 miles (8.5 kilometers) across the rugged terrain. It joined the mission during the campaign to explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake and river delta, in which NASA scientists surveyed rocks from a formation the team refers to as "Máaz."
The rock accompanied Perseverance north to the Octavia E. Butler landing site before turning west to the remains of a delta the scientists call "Kodiak," then onward to the western Jezero delta.
The Mars rover's current focus is drilling cores and examing the sedimentary rocks around the delta area. These rocks were created billions of years ago when there was water in the area, according to NASA.
Tumbling about in the rover's wheel, Perseverance's pet rock is not hurting operations, and it remains to be seen how long the robotic explorer's new friend will stick around.
If the pet rock falls out and says goodbye to the rover, it will be far from home, surrounded by strange, unfamiliar rocks.
Spirit's and Curiosity's pet rocks
Perseverance isn't the first Mars rover to adopt a pet rock.
The Spirit rover, which was active from 2004 to 2010, had a potato-size rock lodged in its right rear wheel early on in its journey. The stone stalled the wheel, so NASA scientists had to dislodge it.
The Curiosity rover was no stranger to hitchhiking rocks and had multiple stones take a ride in its front right wheel for weeks at a time. The rover began roaming the red planet in mid-2012 and is still operational.
Butts County Animal Control is currently closed to the public, but Butts Mutts is still working by appointment only. They are working diligently to get dogs in foster care, if not adopted, as quickly as possibly. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.