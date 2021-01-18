Mayor Vince Evans and the Conyers City Council dedicated a stretch of Milstead Ave. in the city limits as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Avenue on Dr. King’s birthday, Friday, Jan. 15. At its Dec. 16 meeting, the Conyers City Council approved a resolution dedicating Milstead Avenue, beginning at the intersection of Ga. Highway 20 NE heading southwest until it terminates at Main Street NE, in memory of the late civil rights activist. Taking part in the dedication were (left to right): Mayor Vince Evans and council members Connie Alsobrook, Cleveland “Coach” Stroud, and Valyncia Smith. Council member Gerald Hinesley was out of town.
featured
Martin L. King Jr. Memorial Avenue
Tags
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
Born and raised in Decatur, Ga. Graduated from Shorter College in Rome, Ga. in 1979 with B.A. in Communications. Worked in community newspapers for 26 years. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- By Leah Asmelash, CNN
-
- 0
Business
featuredurgent
- By Dave Williams Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News Service
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Rockdale County Sheriff's Office mourning death of Sgt. Willie Williams Jr.
- Boil water advisory in effect for south Rockdale
- Remembering a hero: First aircraft carrier named after Black WWII sailor
- Conyers memorializing portion of Milstead Avenue as 'Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Avenue'
- Brian Frix promoted to Conyers Director of Public Works and Transportation; Brad Sutton named Chief of Operations
- Ice skating rink at Legion Field in Covington enjoyed by residents and visitors
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Parler's website is back online with a brief message to 'lovers and haters'
- Rockdale Department of Transportation seeks feedback from the community about proposed Courtesy Parkway Extension
- Conyers-Rockdale Economic Development Council appoints Sherri Washington as vice chair
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Will you watch the presidential inauguration on January 20?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.