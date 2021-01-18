MLK Memorial Avenue.jpg
Special Photo: Jennifer Edwards

Mayor Vince Evans and the Conyers City Council dedicated a stretch of Milstead Ave. in the city limits as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Avenue on Dr. King’s birthday, Friday, Jan. 15. At its Dec. 16 meeting, the Conyers City Council approved a resolution dedicating Milstead Avenue, beginning at the intersection of Ga. Highway 20 NE heading southwest until it terminates at Main Street NE, in memory of the late civil rights activist. Taking part in the dedication were (left to right): Mayor Vince Evans and council members Connie Alsobrook, Cleveland “Coach” Stroud, and Valyncia Smith. Council member Gerald Hinesley was out of town.

Recommended for you

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Senior Reporter

Born and raised in Decatur, Ga. Graduated from Shorter College in Rome, Ga. in 1979 with B.A. in Communications. Worked in community newspapers for 26 years. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.