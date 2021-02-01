CONYERS — Conyers and Rockdale County’s economic development leader has announced plans to retire this spring. Marty Jones informed the board of the Conyers-Rockdale Economic Development Council about his plans in December. He has served as executive director of the organization since 2014.
Jones is a real estate appraiser by trade. He served for 22 years on the Conyers City Council before stepping down in 2011. Marty has volunteered with a number of community groups including the Downtown Development Authority, The Rotary Club of Conyers, The Conyers Housing Authority and currently serves as Chair of The Rockdale Career Academy Board of Directors.
“It is the right time in my life to step back and enjoy the next chapter with my family,” Jones said. “I have truly enjoyed my time in this position. The opportunity to work with business decision-makers from around the globe has been very rewarding.”
The CREDC is a joint partnership of the city of Conyers, Rockdale County Board of Commissioners, Development Authority of Rockdale County and the Conyers-Rockdale County Chamber of Commerce. Funding and support for the economic development organization are provided at different levels by the partners.
“Marty was the right professional at the right time,” according to Mayor Vince Evans, who also serves as chair of the CREDC. “He has brought an ‘A’ game to the table when our community needed it and will be leaving big shoes to fill in the future.”
One of the latest economic victories Jones was heavily involved with was the expansion of Pratt Industries. The new addition included $70 million in investments and 90 new positions. The company, which opened its local operations in 1990, is America's fifth largest corrugated packaging company and the world's largest, privately held 100% recycled paper and packaging company.
“Working with our existing industries has been exciting for me,” Jones said. “Often times the headlines are about new companies opening shop. The new businesses are extremely important to the local economy. However, typically about 70 to 80 percent of new jobs created in a community come from existing businesses. I focused a great deal of my time on listening to the companies who are already on the tax rolls and building solutions for their needs.”
Great Southern Wood is another example of a local industry expanding. The company is investing $25 million in additional equipment and buildings to create 35 new jobs. The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
“Having product in terms of land and available buildings is key to a successful economic development organization in my opinion,” Jones said. “The most visible new project has been the Ashley Capital Logistics Center. With over 450,000 square feet of space, A Fortune 100 company is in negotiations now to build out portions of the facility to meet their needs. It is an exciting time in Conyers-Rockdale for sure.”
Another aspect of economic development that was not a part of the equation when Jones joined the CREDC is the film industry. In fiscal year 2020, the film industry spent over $2.2 billion in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development. And Conyers-Rockdale County was the beneficiary of some of those revenues. Local productions, housed in over 800,000 square feet of studio/production/warehouse space, include "The Resident," CW’s "Legacies," and "Doom Patrol."
"Gina Hartsell has been a great partner to work with at CREDC," Jones added. "Her work on the film industry has produced a great number of jobs and pushed money into the local economy, especially small businesses. I am very proud of the partnerships created through the CREDC with the production companies"
companies”
“Another group of individuals I want to give a special thanks to are the elected and appointed government leaders,” Jones said. “Each one has a very tough job of balancing growth, constituent needs and many other factors. I commend them for the work they are doing and appreciate their support of the CREDC over the years.”
The CREDC board has initiated an executive search for the new economic development leader. The Chason Group, a Georgia based executive search firm specializing in economic development organizations, has been engaged to lead the process. The search is expected to take 90 to 120 days.
