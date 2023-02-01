CONYERS — Rockdale County’s most prestigious award was presented Tuesday to a dedicated community servant whose contributions span more than 30 years.

Accepting the A.R. “Gus” Barksdale Lifetime Achievement Award was a bittersweet moment for Marty Jones, who gave credit to his late wife Charlotte for his achievements.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos