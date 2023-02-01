CONYERS — Rockdale County’s most prestigious award was presented Tuesday to a dedicated community servant whose contributions span more than 30 years.
Accepting the A.R. “Gus” Barksdale Lifetime Achievement Award was a bittersweet moment for Marty Jones, who gave credit to his late wife Charlotte for his achievements.
“First of all, I thank my wife, Charlotte, who I lost last March,” said an emotional Jones. “Without her there is no way I could be here. She was my rock; she supported me in everything I did.”
The Barksdale Lifetime Achievement award is presented annually by the Conyers Rockdale Chamber of Commerce to an individual who has positively affected the community on a continuous basis. The award was announced during the Chamber’s Annual Meeting at the Georgia International Horse Park.
Speaking to fellow Chamber members, Jones thanked the community where he has served.
“The community has been great to me; I’ve truly enjoyed it,” said Jones. “We don’t do what we do to get up here and get one of these (awards). It’s because we care about where we are, and we think we can make a difference. That’s kind of how I’ve tried to live my life. I think everybody in this room could say the same thing.
“It’s truly about the community you are in and the people you are with and hopefully the positive impact you can make, whether it’s through the elected part, the volunteer part, just working at your church, your neighborhood, just whatever is important.”
In presenting the award, Garland Moore, the 2021 recipient, said Jones “plugged right into community service” when he and Charlotte moved to Conyers in 1987.
Since that time, his contributions have been legion. He served 23 years on the Conyers City Council, where he helped to secure a number of assets for the community. He was instrumental in successfully bidding to host several events for the 1996 Olympics, including the equestrian and mountain biking events.
Also through his leadership Conyers developed walking and biking trails throughout the community.
Jones has been a member of the Conyers Rotary Club for 25 years, he served on the Chamber Board of Directors since 2003, served on the Conyers Housing Authority board for 11 years, served on the Rockdale Career Academy board for more than nine years, and worked as executive director of the Conyers-Rockdale Economic Development Council for nearly eight years before his retirement. Notably, he also established a weekly community gathering each Thursday evening at The Pointe, known fondly as the Thursday Afternoon Temperance Society.
The Chamber also presented the Charles C. Walker Community Spirit Award to Susan Paul Smith.
Eric Lee, senior pastor of Springfield Baptist Church and last year’s recipient, called Smith one of the “wheel turners” in the community, “without which any community will come to a stand-still.”
The Community Spirt Award is given annually to a person or organization that, through positive attitude and action, enhances the quality of life for all.
Smith’s achievements include:
• Working for many years in various roles for Rockdale County Public Schools
• Establishing the Rockdale Youth Leadership program for 10th-graders
• Developing the Teen Leadership Summit program that empowers young people to be leaders and influencers
• Serving on the Rockdale County Public Schools Foundation for 30 years
• Helping to establish the Chamber’s Entrepreneurial Academy
• Serving as co-chair of Leadership Rockdale
• Volunteering for the Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation
• Serving as a board member and chair of the Rockdale Coalition for Children and Families
Smith was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting; her niece, Jennifer Edwards, accepted the award in her stead, reading remarks from Smith.
“Charles Walker was a true community servant,” Smith wrote. “It is a privilege to be to be recognized as one who shares his passion for Rockdale County.”
Smith moved to Rockdale County in 1990 and became a community volunteer shortly thereafter.
“If you know me you’ve heard me say it's all about relationships,” she wrote. “No matter what we do or who we meet, it is the relationships we build that make our lives relevant and change communities. Over the years these relationships have enriched my life and made our community stronger. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of serving Rockdale County and for this recognition.”
Other awards presented Tuesday were the James P. Culpepper Volunteer of the Year Award, which is given to the top Chamber volunteer each year, and the Partner in Education Award.
This year’s Volunteer of the Year Award went to Steve Bromell, owner of Pro Cutters Lawnscapes Inc. Bromell joined the Chamber in 2017 and serves on the Board of Governors. He has also served on the Leadership Rockdale Planning Team and is chair of the Chamber’s Entrepreneurial Academy.
Muddessar Ahmad received the Partner in Education Award. In accepting the award, Ahmad said his three passions are children, senior citizens and veterans.
“I need your support to move the county forward in the right direction,” he said.
Recommended for you
The Conyers Rockdale Chamber of Commerce held its 69th Annual Meeting Tuesday at the Georgia International Horse Park. Click for more.PHOTOS: Conyers Rockdale Chamber holds Annual Meeting
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.