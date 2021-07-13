COVINGTON — Administrators in the Rockdale and Newton county school systems are taking different approaches to mask-wearing when instruction resumes the first week in August.
Rockdale students and teachers, who begin the new school year on Aug. 5, will be required to wear masks. Newton students and teachers, who start the school year on Aug. 2, will not have to wear a mask, although the school system recommends that they do so.
"Approximately 44% of our student population is under the age of 12 and not eligible to receive a vaccine," said Cindy Ball, chief of Strategy and Innovation for the Rockdale school system, in an email response to questions. "We will continue to monitor the local, state and national public health data and trends to inform our decisions regarding our mitigation measures, including wearing masks."
Ball added that the school system has been conducting a voluntary survey on its website to gather information on vaccination rates among students.
Both school systems are offering students the options of in-person or virtual instruction.
In Newton County, students in grades pre-K through 12 will be able to attend classes in person, while students in grades three through 12 will have the option of self-paced virtual instruction with teacher support.
For grades 3-5, teachers will create instructional modules following district curriculum guidelines. Students in grades 6-12 will have a prepackaged curriculum with access to a certified teacher.
Devices will be provided for all virtual students, but families must provide reliable internet access.
In Rockdale, virtual instruction is offered for grades K-12. Students who participate in the virtual school option will be enrolled through Rockdale Virtual Campus. Under this option, elementary students will have teachers solely designated for virtual classes.
The middle and high school virtual option will be conducted via Rockdale Virtual Campus, which also has designated virtual teachers.
In the meantime, the Rockdale school system is conducting a vaccination event on July 31 where any resident age 12 and older may receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. The event is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rockdale Career Academy, 1064 Culpepper Drive, Conyers. For more information, visit to pre-register.
