COVINGTON — Newton County’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site opened Monday morning at Georgia Piedmont Technical College. The vaccination site is a joint effort between the Gwinnett Rockdale Newton Health Departments, GPTC and Newton County.
Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director, said the mass vaccine site is set up to provide 600 vaccinations per day, three days per week. As the vaccine becomes more readily available in the state, she said the site could expand its operating hours, depending on demand and staffing availability.
Arona said vaccine appointments for the site opened last Thursday and by Monday most appointments for this week had been booked. She said she expects that demand will only increase.
“We think this will be a really great site,” said Arona. “Remember that we are hoping soon that the 12- to 15-year-olds will also be eligible for the vaccine. We are waiting for that to be announced, and that’s our middle school population. So I thnik this site is going to be a very, very busy, busy site throughout the summer before kids go back to school.”
The site is currently open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday each week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day in Building D at 8100 Bob Williams Pkwy., Covington. Appointments are required. Appointment registration opens each Thursday at noon for the following week. Dependent on vaccine availability, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will be administered at the location. Second-dose appointments will be made during the first visit. Appointments may be made online at www.gnrhealth.com, which links to a state registration system. Those who do not have access to online registration may call 888-457-0186 to book an appointment.
Arona thanked the Newton County Board of Commissioners, Newton Emergency Management Agency and GPTC for their help in launching the vaccination site.
“It is really challenging to find a site that’s large enough so that people who come for vaccinations will feel very comfortable and safe,” said Arona. “So we are really grateful for this space and their partnership in doing this.”
Newton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes said it was a great day for Newton County and strongly encouraged all residents to get vaccinated.
“We believe in this to keep our community safe,” he said.
Dr. Tavarez Holston, president of GPTC, received his first dose of vaccine Monday morning and said “it didn’t hurt a bit.”
Holston said he was proud the college could play a role in expanding access to vaccinations in Newton County.
“I know how important it is that we get through this together,” he said. “I think this is a great example of the power of partnership and how we move things forward together. … I know it is important for us to do our part in getting vaccintated and making sure we are being safe as we go about our business.
“The college is here to support the ecommunity - but even bigger than that is that a large potion of our communities comes to this college,” Holston added. “We want them to be safe, we want them to feel safe, and also I think it’s improtant that we just join in the overall effort, show our support in making this kind of effort happen.”
So far in Georgia 5.46 million vaccine doses have been administered with just over 2 million people fully vaccinated, or slightly more than 19% of the population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.