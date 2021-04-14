COVINGTON — The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments will open a mass vaccination site at Georgia Piedmont Technical College's Newton Campus Monday, April 19. The site will be open Monday through Wednesday each week by appointment only.
According to a release from Newton County, vaccinations will be administered in Building D - 8100 in Newton County, located at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Newton Campus in Building D - 8100 Bob Williams Parkway, Covington. Dependent on vaccine availability, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will be administered at the location. Second-dose appointments will be made during the first visit.
Those who would like to make a vaccination appointment can schedule online at www.gnrhealth.com/covid-vaccine-scheduling or by calling the Georgia Department of Public Health vaccine scheduling resource line: 1-888-457-0186. Appointments can be made beginning at noon on Thursday, April 15.
“We are thrilled to open our third mass vaccination site, which will provide more convenient access for Newton County residents,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments. “Newton County Board of Commissioners, Newton County EMA, and Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) have been excellent partners that have helped us make vaccine more available within the county.”
Newton County has long been in talks and looking for locations to open a mass vaccination site locally, and GPTC was a natural fit. Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes reached out to GPTC President Dr. Tavarez Holston to see if the college would be willing to assist in this endeavor.
“I am excited for this community partnership, and I can’t thank Georgia Piedmont enough for agreeing to help us put this together,” said Banes. “Making this mass vaccination site a reality is what #OneNewton is all about. I thank both the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments and Georgia Piedmont for being great community partners.
“Getting our community vaccinated and keeping our citizens healthy is so important. I encourage all citizens of Newton County to please take advantage of this opportunity and get vaccinated.”
Newton commissioners voted in March to approve a grant application with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement of the costs of setting up and operating the vaccination site.
Commissioners last week approved a request by Newton County’s Emergency Management Agency to partner with Gwinnett Rockdale Newton Health District to provide vaccines, to lease an unspecified location for the center, and to lease equipment for operating the center.
Initial startup costs are estimated at $36,000, according to County Manager Lloyd Kerr, with monthly operating costs of $90,000.
Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Newton Campus has worked closely with Newton County and the Health Department to prepare for nearly 600 appointments each of the three days on-site.
“Our college stands united with our healthcare partners to loosen the grip of the coronavirus on our communities,” said Dr. Holston. “We gladly jumped at the opportunity to serve in an impactful way.”
For more information about Newton County, please visit www.ncboc.com, like Newton County, Ga on Facebook or follow on Twitter at @NewtonCounty or Instagram @NewtonCountygov.
For more information about Gwinnett, Newton Rockdale Health Department contact Communications Director/Public Information Officer Chad Wasdin at Chad.wasdin@gnrhealth.com or 678-442-6909.
