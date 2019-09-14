Covington Police Officer Matt Cooper (front right) leads off the one mile fun run at the Fuzz Run 5K Saturday, just over a year after he was shot in the face and nearly lost his life in a line of duty shooting. His fight to recover has been an inspiration the people of Covington. Cooper wife Kristen (front left) pushes their two children, Noah, 5, and Natalie, 3.
Melanie Bradley of Winder was the top female finisher with a time of 6:47. Bradley said this was the first race she's run in Covington and found the joy of everyone there in Officer Cooper's return very inspiring.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety presented Officer Cooper with a proclamation naming him an Honorary Georgia State Trooper in recognition of his bravery and self-sacrifice performed in the line of duty. The presentation included a GSP tag with Cooper's badge number 148.
Capt. Ken Malcom of the Covington Police Department (right) presents the Newton County Theme School with the 2019 Fuzz Run Cotton Cup. Named after Police Chief Stacey Cotton, the Cotton Cup is a competition among local businesses and organizations to see who can register the most runners.
