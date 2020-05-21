COVINGTON – Officer Matt Cooper has returned to work with the Covington Police Department.
Cooper, who is still recovering from a shooting on Labor Day 2018, returned to work Monday, a day that he said he was very excited to see.
“I’ve been doing therapy for a year and a half now, so to be able to go back to work, even though it’s not full duty yet, but just being in the atmosphere felt really good,” Cooper said on Thursday. “It felt like going back to school again.”
Right now, Cooper is assigned to the Covington Police Department’s Support Services department, working on the administrative side of the Police Department. Matt’s wife, Kristen, said the department, as well as the city, has been very accommodating and understanding of their situation.
Cooper told reporters on Thursday that while, physically, he feels good, he has struggles with fatigue due to the traumatic brain injury he sustained.
“Just with the brain injury, because I’m having to focus on so much more, like staying awake,” Cooper said. “Everyday tasks are taxing on my mind, but just trying to stay awake with a traumatic brain injury is my biggest challenge yet.”
As part of the recovery, Cooper said his faith in God was renewed.
“There were many days in my recovery that I didn’t think I could do much more, mentally and physically,” he said. “So I broke down and I started praying again, and renewed my faith in God.”
Cooper also said the support from the Covington community helped his recovery.
“The community really stuck behind me in this whole process,” Cooper said. “I was not able to take care of my family, but people came by, cut our grass and helped us with stuff. Just being there as another support really helped me out, and I’m proud of that.”
Cooper detailed some of the rehabilitation efforts he has gone through to get to where he is now.
“We just want to say thank you to the Police Department, the community, our family and friends for being with us through this journey,” said Matt’s wife, Kristen. “We’re just excited to be able to move forward with the next step in our life.”
Kristen characterized the recovery as a whirlwind of emotions, saying that they have both good days and bad days as Matt still continues to recover from the shooting.
“I think we have learned to acclimate to each situation. Sometimes when we make plans, hopefully our friends and family understand we just can’t do them. So we have to be very flexible with our plans. Some days are just not good for us, some days might be really good for us. Sometimes, there may be a good hour and a bad hour.”
Kristen said her role for the last 20 months has been as a protector of him, helping him with his medical treatment and emotional health.
“I’ve had to learn to change my mindset, and know that he is going to make mistakes, and that’s OK. We can pick ourselves back up from them. It’s another step in our relationship and his recovery. I’m really excited for him. When he left for work on Monday, he was so happy, and I couldn’t help but feel happy.”
The department has rallied around their fellow officer, and Capt. Ken Malcom described Cooper’s return as an “incredible morale boost” on Thursday.
On Labor Day, Sept. 3, 2018, while pursuing a shoplifting suspect behind the Walmart store on Industrial Boulevard, Cooper was shot in the head, and the bullet lodged in his carotid artery, clotting his blood and saving his life. The shooting suspect was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.
Cooper, a six-year veteran of the department and a military veteran, was initially taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for several surgeries and then transferred to the Shepherd Center for rehabilitation. The bullet remains lodged in his head, with doctors deeming it too risky to try to remove it.
Since the shooting, the community has rallied to support him and his family through prayer, fundraisers and other events, often with the hashtag #148Strong for Cooper’s badge number.
