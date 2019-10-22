COVINGTON — Mayor Ronnie Johnston announced Monday night that the state has filed a complaint seeking to stop operations at the BD medical sterilization plant in Covington, citing a "lack of diligence and prolonged operator error" in a release of cancer-causing ethylene oxide in September.
The mayor made the announcement during a City Council meeting where results of air quality testing done by the city were reviewed. The announcement was met by cheers and applause from those in attendance.
“I’m thrilled that we’ve gotten the support of the entire state,” said Johnston after making the announcement. “We no longer are fighting by ourselves. We’re fighting all together now, and we’re going to work with BD to come up with a great solution for this community.”
Johnston did caution that there won’t be a quick resolution to the issue.
“I do want to note that this is like we’re entering a football game and we just started the first quarter,” he said. “This is a long process that we’re going to be going through. Part is educating our community, part of it is BD being held responsible by the state, which is a big, big thing that happened today. We’re excited about that. But please, stay involved. By no means is this done. But we probably have just taken a giant step in the right direction.”
Attorney General Chris Carr on Monday filed a complaint in Newton County Superior Court on behalf of Gov. Brian Kemp and the EPD to temporarily stop BD from operating its Covington medical device sterilization facility in an unlawful manner. The state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) said last week the testing showed concerning levels of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing gas used to sterilize medical equipment.
City Attorney Frank Turner said Tuesday morning that a hearing date on the state's complaint has not been set yet, but that the case has been assigned to Newton County Superior Court Judge Eugene M. Benton.
According to Carr's office, from Sept. 15 through Sept. 22, BD violated the Georgia Air Quality Act and the Rules for Air Quality Control when it negligently allowed the release of 54.5 pounds of ethylene oxide into the atmosphere, which upon further investigation has been determined to have been caused by a lack of diligence and prolonged operator error rather than an equipment malfunction.
In addition, Carr's office claims that BD has failed to take all responsible precautions to prevent fugitive emissions of ethylene oxide in a timely manner as required by the Act, the Rules and its Air Quality Permit.
The state believes that BD should be shut down until it demonstrates to the court that it has completed the following actions:
• Trained all technicians on the proper operation of all valves in the facility;
• Completed corrective action to prevent a future release from all vacuum exhaust valves at the facility by installing blanks on the outlets to all vacuum exhaust valves to prevent flow regardless of valve position or condition; and
• Installed necessary pollution control equipment to capture fugitive emissions of ethylene oxide at the facility and route them to a control device with at least 99 percent efficiency.
According to Carr, Monday’s action by the state is a result of BD’s lack of response to these recent violations, which is in stark contrast to the response that Kemp and EPD have gotten from other similar medical commercial sterilizers in Georgia that have complied with EPD’s requests and are progressing in their efforts to reduce ethylene oxide emissions.
Despite Kemp and EPD’s attempts at continued, transparent communication, the state believes that BD has failed to be a cooperative partner and has not demonstrated to EPD that it has made progress toward reducing ethylene oxide emissions at its Covington facility.
However, in a response to the state filing the complaint, BD stated that it will defend itself and its patients in court and that the “unnecessary decisions by the state of Georgia that are not based on sound legal or scientific grounds.” BD goes on to say that “the EPD has aided consistent misunderstanding and misplaced public hysteria about ethylene oxide.”
BD’s response:
“BD is a safely operating company that is in full compliance with its permits, has proactively adopted the most advanced and best available technology and is emitting a fraction of its allowable limit. The Attorney General’s action is an unnecessary move given the company’s high level of cooperation and is inconsistent with our continued dialogue with the state to implement voluntary improvements at our Covington facility. We are concerned about the risk the State of Georgia’s actions poses to the patients our products serve in Georgia and nationwide.
“We will vigorously defend the company and patients’ ability to access critical medical devices using science-based evidence to ensure that patients are not harmed from unnecessary decisions by the State of Georgia that are not based on sound legal or scientific grounds.
“We have been in discussions with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) since August on our voluntary investment of $8 million of improvements. Governor Brian Kemp, the Georgia EPD and Mayor Johnston are ignoring science and facts and may be creating a risk to the health and safety of patients, including the elderly and children that rely on these devices to deliver critical interventions. The company and the technology we have used in Covington represents the best available and was recently validated by a third-party testing firm to have a 99.999% destruction efficiency.
“As BD stated in a letter to Gov. Kemp last week, the EPD has aided consistent misunderstanding and misplaced public hysteria about ethylene oxide. This letter was the latest in BD’s many attempts over the past several months to work productively with the Governor, EPD and local officials to engage in open, productive and transparent discussions around our shared commitment to public and employee safety.”