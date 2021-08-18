Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of interviews with candidates in the 10th Congressional District race. For a full Q&A with candidate David Curry, go to www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com.
McDONOUGH — He comes with the prestige of having led the Georgia Department of Revenue, one of the largest agencies in state government with 11 regional offices, 10 divisions, including two law enforcement divisions and tax collections that total more than $24 billion each year. A native of McDonough, State Revenue Commissioner David Curry stepped down from that post several weeks ago to begin campaigning in the U.S. Congressional District 10 race. Curry, a Republican is running for the U.S. House seat now held by Congressman Jody Hice, who has decided not to run for re-election to Congress, but rather join the race for Georgia’s Secretary of State, an office currently held by Brad Raffensperger.
Prior to serving as commissioner for the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR), Curry was tax commissioner for Henry County for almost 11 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Mercer University, a master’s from Georgia State University and has a certification from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business. He holds memberships in dozens of civic, religious and professional organizations. A husband, father, grandfather and successful businessman — he owns Pippin’s Barbecue and Catering in McDonough — Curry’s life story has not always been so bright.
It was 1979. Jimmy Carter was president and inflation reached 11.3% while the U.S. oil crisis was in full swing. In the economic downturn, Curry’s father lost his job and soon the family would lose their home and have to move into a camper. They left the camper for a motel where Curry said he carried everything he owned with him in a black trash bag. They lived in that motel for two years, and Curry remembers some difficult days. He recalls one holiday season at the motel where he got a pair of jeans, a shirt and a basketball one Christmas morning. There was no place to play basketball, but his mother said she wanted him to have something to play with that day. He remembers how heartbroken she was that Christmas.
Despite the hard times, his parents were determined their only child would stay in Meadow Creek High School, a small local private school. He lived at the motel, went to school, played sports and by the time he was 17, life was improving significantly and the family moved into a new home in Henry County. As his girlfriend, best friend and other classmates made plans to leave for college, Curry said he thought he would go, too. Money was an issue, and when he said he didn’t know what he wanted to study, his father encouraged him to get a job instead. He said it “took the wind out of my sails,” but he did get a job and his last 90 days of high school were his first 90 days working the assembly line at the Ford Motor Co.
He and Nicole Echols met when they were in the eighth grade, and he said by their senior year, he knew she was the one he wanted to marry. She headed off to Mercer University, and he went to work at Ford. He became Six Sigma Certified and participated in a four-year apprenticeship program to train as an industrial electrician, later being selected as the liaison between Ford and the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers (UAW) as a skilled trades overtime coordinator where he coordinated more than 320 employees.
“Everything was going great until 2006, when Ford was closing,” Curry said, adding that memories from his childhood resurfaced, and he worried about having to move his own family into a motel. He and Nicole had married in 1993, when he was 24 and she was 23. They had their first child in 1996, and then another child every two years until their family was complete with two girls and two boys.
Curry said he “loved Ford,” but that he never felt that was where he was ultimately supposed to be. He dabbled in real estate and pursued other ventures, but said with his steady job and paycheck, he “never pulled the trigger” to leave.
“Sometimes God thumps you out of the nest,” he said. It was during this time that the Currys, who are active at Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough, began the Rick Warren study on his book “The Purpose Driven Life.” The biblical study led Curry to seek what would come next in life and in talking with his good friend Andy Pipkin, who had been Henry County tax commissioner for three decades, Curry said he realized he wanted to serve his community. Pipkin, who was retiring from office, encouraged Curry to run for county tax commissioner in 2008. He won with 65% of the vote. Then in 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed him as commissioner of the Georgia DOR.
As small business leaders, the Currys own the original Pippin’s Barbecue in McDonough, as well as a Great American Cookies franchise and Marble Slab Creamery in Conyers.
Curry said now with his four children grown, he and his wife are ready to go to Washington, D.C., and serve the people of Georgia’s 10th District. He remains close to his parents, Charlotte Burton and Ron Curry, both of whom live nearby. The Currys’ daughter, Michaela, 25, is a UGA graduate who majored in French, having followed in her mother’s footsteps. Mrs. Curry left Mercer for UGA, where she too majored in French and taught the language in high school before deciding to home school her four children. Son Jacob, 23, is a U.S. Air Force veteran. He and his wife, Savannah, are the parents of 8-month-old Cooper. Daughter Kennedy, 21, loves to travel, and the youngest Curry child, Caleb, 19, will soon join the U.S. Air Force.
Candidates running for the 2022, U.S. Congressional District 10 seat are being asked to answer a questionnaire posed by the Citizen. A sampling of Curry’s answers is below. The full Q&A transcript can be found under Election 2022 on our website: www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com.
Following is a sampling of Curry’s Q&A:
Why are you a Republican?
“In my opinion, many Americans and Georgians have either forgotten or never learned our values or what we stand for. Democrats exploit the ignorance of the populace to promote an idea that is simply false. Socialism will never work. Socialism replaces God with Government. This nation was founded upon the idea of Liberty, not upon race, color or creed. Every generation must fight to protect and preserve that God-given right, or we will not exist as a nation. As Abraham Lincoln stated in the Gettysburg address, we are a nation “Conceived out of Liberty.” Our Founding Fathers, when signing the Declaration of Independence, pledged ‘with a firm Reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.’ These men made an oath to one another and promised everything to protect the new America. The idea that all men are created equal was worth the risk of death. It is my personal belief that throughout history it has always been the Republicans that have stood in the face of those who wish to destroy America. Future generations will look back on this crucial moment in history and see that we Republicans stood strong. We stared down the evils of Socialism and saved a nation from those aiming to destroy us.”
As you see it, what is the greatest external danger facing this country today?
“China. 97% of all antibiotics in the United States come from China. 80% of all active ingredients in U.S pharmaceuticals come from China. In 2017, $4.6M in foodstuffs (sugar, cooking oil, etc.) came from Communist China. 30 million acres of U.S. farmland is owned by foreign investors (2.2% of all farmland…. roughly the size of Mississippi). China’s investment in American farmland has grown tenfold over the last decade. The aggressive purchase of American farmland puts food security of the nation in the hands of hostile foreign power. In addition to farmland, China owns more residential real estate than any other foreign country (25%). Canada is second with 9%.”
Do you think U.S. businesses should pay more in taxes? If so, how much more and why?
“Absolutely not! We should be encouraging businesses – not driving them away. My wife and I own several businesses and can tell you, as a small business owner, higher taxes will stifle our ability to grow as a company and create more jobs. We don’t need the federal government getting in our way with burdensome regulations. The more companies that locate here equates to more opportunities for our citizens.”
Do you support the current open border immigration system? What do you think about a border wall? Please explain your answers.
“No nation with an open border is a secure nation. We MUST finish the wall and return to President Trump’s strong America First immigration policy. Immigration is a key component of our history, but people need to come here LEGALLY. Joe Biden has created a crisis at our southern border. He’s rolled out the red carpet for illegal immigrants, and we are seeing record levels of illegal border crossings like we have never seen before. I find it absolutely ridiculous that Biden is mandating Americans wear masks, yet doesn’t bat an eye when we have over 200k illegal crossings a month on our southern border with no screening process to determine if they have COVID.”
Regarding Critical Race Theory, do you think promoting it will help or hurt efforts to improve race relations in the U.S? Please explain your answer. Also, should it be taught in America’s public schools? Why or why not?
“Critical Race Theory indoctrinates our children with Marxist rhetoric by teaching them that America is inherently racist. CRT is wrong and should never be allowed to be taught in our schools — it is not the answer and will do nothing to improve racism. Does racism exist? Sure. Racism is wrong, and I will always stand against it. But is it systematic? No. America is the greatest country in the history of the world. I believe race profiteers exist and have always existed. If we can move towards finding the humanity in one another, focusing on how much we have in common rather than our differences, and start communicating and listening to one another, then, and only then, can we unite as a nation.”
