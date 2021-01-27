CONYERS – The Rockdale County Office of the Chairman has announced Melisa Mims as its new Community Relations manager. In this role, Mims will work for the Office of the Chairman to develop collaborative relationships between businesses, industries, community stakeholders, and Rockdale County government, with a focus on expanding the outreach and marketing of Rockdale County initiatives and programs.
Mims brings over 20 years of community outreach, sales, marketing and strategic planning experience and expertise into her new role. She earned her bachelor of arts in mass communication from Savannah State University and her master of arts in Psychology with a specialty in organizational development from The University of the Colorado Rockies.
Prior to joining Rockdale County, Mims was the human trafficking coordinator for the Georgia Department of Driver Services, with the goal of educating and creating awareness among CDL examiners, trucking companies and organizations, and drivers to assist in preventing human trafficking involving commercial vehicles.
Mims is an active member of the Covington Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, president of the Rockdale PTA Council, member of the Savannah State Alumni East Atlanta Suburban Chapter, and a member of Springfield Baptist Church. She is also the cirector of Showtime Pros Inc. and has three children, Jermaine, Mya and Myles.
She can be reached via extension 770-278-7013.
For more information, please contact the Office of the Chairman at 770-278-7003.
