CONYERS — Melissa Mims was approved as Rockdale County’s new Public Relations director by the commissioners at their Tuesday, May 24 meeting. Previously Mims has served as the county’s Community Relations manager since January 2021.
Mims is replacing Joe Gumm, who resigned his position on April 22. Sue Sanders, executive director for General Services, served as “director oversight for Public Relations” in the interim.
Mims thanked God for the opportunity and the commissioners for their vote of confidence.
“I look forward to working with the Public Relations Department and building on the foundation that they already have,” she said.
Mims brings over 20 years of community outreach, sales, marketing and strategic planning experience and expertise into her new role. She earned her bachelor of arts in mass communication from Savannah State University and her master of arts in psychology with a specialty in organizational development from the University of the Colorado Rockies.
Prior to joining Rockdale County, Mims was the human trafficking coordinator for the Georgia Department of Driver Services, with the goal of educating and creating awareness among CDL examiners, trucking companies and organizations, and drivers to assist in preventing human trafficking involving commercial vehicles.
The commissioners expressed their excitement over Mims taking over Public Relations.
“I’m very proud to make this appointment and very proud of the work that you’ve already done,” said District 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington. “I’m excited to see this next level because I know you are very forward-thinking.”
“Melissa’s got all the qualifications to do this job, but I think the thing that really makes it a good appointment is she’s just who she is," said District 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams. “She’s kind, she’s warm, she’s interested in what’s going on in the community, and I think when you add that to the skills, you have a really top candidate, and that’s Melissa.”
Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. echoed the comments of Washington and Williams, adding that the “big plus” for him was already having the talent on board.
“Sometimes we don’t have the talent in-house, but when we have people onboard our organization, we always try make sure we afford those opportunities for people to rise up and move to the next level, and we’ve been able to do that,” he said. “All of the passion and the proven work that you’ve shown the three of us, we certainly do appreciate you and the work you’ve done thus far as an employee of Rockdale County, and we have high expectations going forward.”
